Ludhiana | Residents dump sewer waste in Ward 47 councillor’s office
Lodging their protest against choked sewer lines, which they claimed had not been cleared out in four years, Manjit Nagar residents dumped sewer waste in the office of Sector 47 councillor Priya Kaira on Tuesday.
The councillor was not in office at the time, but a few people were waiting for her there. Residents of Street 2,3 and 4 said they had lodged a complaint with the Congress councillor on multiple occasions, but to no avail. One of the protesters, Gurmeet Singh, said, “We were forced to take this step as the councillor has be ignoring our grievance for four years. One cannot even move through the streets due to the accumulated waste water, and people steer clear of the area due to the stench. Low capacity sewer lines have been installed in the area.”
“Whenever we raise the issue before the councillor, she mollifies us hollow assurances, but nothing is done on ground level,” he said.
Another protester, Dharminder Singh, said, “We live in constant fear of an epidemic breaking out due to the prevailing unhygienic conditions. Our children have to cross the accumulated water, while going to school. The low hanging wires in close proximity to the collected water endangers pedestrians and commuters’ lives. We had raised the issue ahead of the assembly elections as well, but the councillor had assured us that the issue will be resolved, and had asked us to call off the protest.”
Meanwhile, the councillor’s husband Nirmal Kaira said that the protest was politically motivated, and a police complaint had been filed against the culprits who entered my office, and created a ruckus.
Kaira said, “New sewer lines have been installed in Street 6, but work to install the lines in Street 4 was delayed as model code of conduct was imposed in the state ahead of the assembly elections. As we speak, work to clean sewer lines with super-suction machines is underway in the area. The protest is clearly politically motivated.”
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics