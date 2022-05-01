Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana residents feel the heat of frequent power outages
Ludhiana residents feel the heat of frequent power outages

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said the demand for power has increased to 40% as the mercury rises; cite technical snag in two thermal plants for the power outages
With Ludhiana witnessing two to three power outages a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat. (Representative Image/HT File)
With Ludhiana witnessing two to three power outages a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat.
Published on May 01, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the city witnessing two to three power cuts a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said the demand for power has increased to 40%. “We are having trouble meeting the demand for power due to technical snags in two thermal power plants,”a spokesperson said.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, which is one of the posh localities of the city, said, “We are facing two to three power cuts a day. Outages take place even at night.”

Power outages were also reported in Rajguru Nagar, Threeke village, and Jagjit Nagar. A local, Avinash Kapoor of Pakhowal Road, said, “When we called the helpline number, we were told that there was a fault in the line, and they will send over a team to check the issue, but nobody came. With temperature touching 43°C, it was impossible to sleep without a fan or air conditioner.”

Another resident, Anu Sharma of Chandigarh Road, said, “Each night our power supply is interrupted, which in turn disturbs my sleeping cycle. The demand for electricity is sure to increase in the coming days as the temperature rises. Instead of giving free electricity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should ensure uninterrupted power supply.”

