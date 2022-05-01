Ludhiana residents feel the heat of frequent power outages
With the city witnessing two to three power cuts a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat.
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said the demand for power has increased to 40%. “We are having trouble meeting the demand for power due to technical snags in two thermal power plants,”a spokesperson said.
Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, which is one of the posh localities of the city, said, “We are facing two to three power cuts a day. Outages take place even at night.”
Power outages were also reported in Rajguru Nagar, Threeke village, and Jagjit Nagar. A local, Avinash Kapoor of Pakhowal Road, said, “When we called the helpline number, we were told that there was a fault in the line, and they will send over a team to check the issue, but nobody came. With temperature touching 43°C, it was impossible to sleep without a fan or air conditioner.”
Another resident, Anu Sharma of Chandigarh Road, said, “Each night our power supply is interrupted, which in turn disturbs my sleeping cycle. The demand for electricity is sure to increase in the coming days as the temperature rises. Instead of giving free electricity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should ensure uninterrupted power supply.”
Ludhiana MC starts drive to clean main roads in Zone D
The municipal corporation initiated a special drive on Saturday to clean the main roads in areas falling under Zone D. The drive was started on the directions of zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from Keys hotel road leading towards Lodhi Club from Phullanwal Chowk and MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi inspected the work. The drive was conducted jointly by different departments of MC including bridges and roads department and horticulture wing.
Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies
A self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and, Barjinder Singh Parwana a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice's legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested Parwana for promoting enmity.
Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15
To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city . The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC's Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city.
Patiala violence: Is Mann capable of handling law and order, asks Anurag Thakur
Hitting out at the AAP over violence in Patiala, I&B minister Anurag Thakur wondered who was in-charge of law and order in Punjab as chief minister Bhagwant Mann “spent more time outside the state”. The BJP leader demanded to know what kind of ideology was the AAP trying to promote in Punjab. “The BJP wants development, peace, and brotherhood in Punjab, and stern action should be taken against the rioters,” Thakur said.
Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases
Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
