Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked
City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead.
The revised rates have been issued for all types of vehicles plying on national highways. The toll fee has been hiked by ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the type of vehicle.
Ghulal toll plaza on Chandigarh Road in Samrala has witnessed the biggest rise of ₹40 in toll fees. As compared to ₹60 on single journey, now commuters will have to pay ₹100 on crossing the toll plaza. During the return journey, they will have to shell out ₹145 from the previous ₹90.
Similarly, the fares of light commercial vehicles and mini-buses have been revised from ₹95 to ₹160 for single journeys, whereas the return journey within 24 hours will cost ₹235 instead of ₹145.
The single journey charge of buses and trucks has been increased from ₹220 to ₹330 and return journey has been revised from ₹305 to ₹495.
The one-way journey through Chaukimann Toll Plaza on Ludhiana-Jagraon Highway will now cost ₹55 instead of ₹50.
While the single journey at South City- Ladhowal toll plaza remains unchanged, the return journey will now cost ₹55, instead of ₹50, the toll manager Nadeem Tyagi stated.
The move of hiking the toll fares has not gone down well with residents. Karam Grewal, a manager with a car company in Ludhiana, said that he lives in Samrala and regularly travels to Ludhiana in his car
“The fuel prices are already skyrocketing and the government has further rubbed salt to our wounds by revising toll prices,” said Grewal.
Komaldeep Singh of Ayali Kalan village termed the revision of toll prices a regressive move. “If the government is charging a hefty amount of road tax during the time of purchase of vehicle, why are they levying a hefty toll tax from commuters. Revising toll prices at a time when fuel prices are already rising is discouraging.”
On the other hand, farmer unions have decided to protest against the move. The activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian and Ugrahan met officials of xrespective toll plazas and asked them to reverse the toll rates.
BKU Kadian president Harmeet Singh Kadian said, “We condemn the move. The revising of toll fares is not justified. It appears that the government is penalising people of Punjab for opposing the three farm laws. We have asked the NHAI officials to revise the rates. If the rates are not reversed, then we will take further course of action after the meeting.”
-
Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now
After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter. No case has been registered against the officials so far.
-
Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session
Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan. A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.
-
From filing under wrong category to not paying at all, tax defaulters aplenty in Ludhiana
With the municipal corporation commencing verification of property tax returns, at least 9,024 owners who have never paid tax have been identified in the city. So far, the civic body has completed verification for seven out of 37 blocks in the city. Besides, 1,620 property owners have also been caught evading tax by filing under the wrong category. As per officials, MC got a survey of properties done through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre in 2013-14.
-
Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics