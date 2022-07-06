Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts

Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur’s office on Wednesday.

The residents rued that they have been facing trouble due to erratic water supply for months and the unscheduled power cuts being witnessed in the area for the last few days have added to their woes.

As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints. The residents had also staged a protest outside Chhina’s office a few days back.

One of the residents, Praveen said, “ The residents even struggle to take a bath and have to put in a lot of efforts to arrange water for drinking. We have been submitting complaints with the authorities, but to no avail. The authorities should find a solution for the problem as it is very difficult to live without water, especially in this scorching heat.”

Meanwhile, councillor Prabhjot Kaur said the population in the area has increased and there is a need to install new tubewells, but the MC has stopped giving immediate approvals for installing tubewells, citing the depleting groundwater levels. The authorities have been asked to get prior approvals from all the departments and install new tubewell in the area, she said.