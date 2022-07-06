Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur’s office on Wednesday.
The residents rued that they have been facing trouble due to erratic water supply for months and the unscheduled power cuts being witnessed in the area for the last few days have added to their woes.
As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints. The residents had also staged a protest outside Chhina’s office a few days back.
One of the residents, Praveen said, “ The residents even struggle to take a bath and have to put in a lot of efforts to arrange water for drinking. We have been submitting complaints with the authorities, but to no avail. The authorities should find a solution for the problem as it is very difficult to live without water, especially in this scorching heat.”
Meanwhile, councillor Prabhjot Kaur said the population in the area has increased and there is a need to install new tubewells, but the MC has stopped giving immediate approvals for installing tubewells, citing the depleting groundwater levels. The authorities have been asked to get prior approvals from all the departments and install new tubewell in the area, she said.
-
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
-
Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
-
Water meters bypassed by bungalow, row house, gunthewari home owners; notices issued
The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners. During the sampling audit in Pashan, Aundhgaon, Susgaon, Sutarwadi, Ganeshkhind road and Shivajinagar, it has also been found that more than 700 homes are wasting water up to 12,000 litre per capita per day (LPCD) as against the permissible limit of 150 LPCD.
-
Ludhiana MC prepares city sanitation plan to promote cleanliness
With an aim to spread awareness among masses and promote cleanliness, the municipal corporation has prepared a 'City Sanitation Plan' wherein all the branches of the MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go. The drive will be organised for one day in each of the four zones during a week and will continue for a few months.
-
Four arrested for robbing jewellery shop in Bengaluru
Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said. The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday. The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics