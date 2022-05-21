Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University (PU) examination.
Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%.
In MA (music vocal) first semester, Sharanpreet Kaur and Radhika Malhotra shared fifth position in PU, Manpreet Kaur stood sixth in the varsity. While Jaspreet Kaur and Sanjamdeep Kaur shared seventh position, Baljeet kaur and Upinderjit Kaur secured ninth and tenth position in PU, respectively.
In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.
In BA third semester, Harshleen Kaur topped in college with 86%, while Sukhpreet Kaur and Upasana Rani stood second and third with 85% and 84.25%, respectively.
Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.
Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday
The Pune police have stated a few conditions that need to be followed during Raj Thackeray's public meeting, which is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday. As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people Swargate senior police inspector Ashok Indalkar in his order stated, the rally should be held between 10 am and 2pm.
HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday. Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.
Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune
PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31 Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”
While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits. Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state.
