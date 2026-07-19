Ludhiana: Rider ‘thrashed’ over unpaid dues, woman among 30 booked

A ride-hailing service biker was reportedly assaulted by a group of 30 people, including a woman, following a dispute over an unpaid fare. When the driver’s brother and friends attempted to intervene, the accused turned on them as well. The rider and one of his friends sustained critical injuries and are currently hospitalised, battling for their lives.

The Division Number 7 police have booked a woman, a colony leader and more than two dozen others in connection with the incident. (HT FILE)

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The Division Number 7 police have booked a woman, a colony leader and more than two dozen others in connection with the incident.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Rohit Bharadwaj, 23, a resident of Banda Bahadur Colony, Subhash Nagar. Police have named Neha, Bihari, Colony president Jai Prakash, his two sons Karan and Manoj, besides other aides, including Chusli, Inder, Rahul, Krishna, Vishal, Rishu Kumar, Roshan alias Uthal, Gautam alias Satti, Manoj Takla alias Manak and Sandeep alias Joori. 15 of their aides are yet to be identified.

According to Rohit, who works part-time as a ride-hailing service driver, he came into contact with Neha around six months ago when she booked a ride from Jain Colony on Rahon Road to Samrala Chowk. Over time, she allegedly stopped booking rides through the app and began contacting him directly for transportation.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit alleged that Neha had accumulated unpaid ride charges over several trips. On Friday, while dropping her to Samrala Chowk, he asked her to clear the pending amount. As they reached near Bihari Colony, Neha allegedly asked him to stop the motorcycle. When he again demanded payment, she reportedly raised an alarm, accusing him of harassing her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit alleged that Neha had accumulated unpaid ride charges over several trips. On Friday, while dropping her to Samrala Chowk, he asked her to clear the pending amount. As they reached near Bihari Colony, Neha allegedly asked him to stop the motorcycle. When he again demanded payment, she reportedly raised an alarm, accusing him of harassing her. {{/usCountry}}

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Within minutes, a crowd gathered. Rohit alleged that Jai Prakash, along with his sons and several associates, attacked him without verifying the facts. He claimed the group assaulted him with sticks and other weapons and also damaged his motorcycle. In an attempt to escape, Rohit ran towards a nearby fuel station and called his brother Rahul Bharadwaj and friends Shivam Nanda and Jamal for help. However, the attackers allegedly turned on them as well.

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The assault proved serious for Shivam, who suffered a severe head injury and was admitted to a private hospital. Police said his condition remains critical.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said Rohit and his brother sustained injuries, while Shivam suffered grievous injuries during the attack. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under 109 (attempt to murder), 304 (2) (snatching), 324(4) (Mischief), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 117(4) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the BNS against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

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