Ludhiana: Right-wing leader, 5 others held with heroin, says police

Controversial Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Mahant Kashmir Giri along with five accomplices have been arrested for allegedly operating a heroin supply racket, Khanna police said on Thursday, adding that 1.15 kg of heroin was also seized from them. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Investigations revealed the network was being directed from inside Ropar Jail by alleged trafficker Lovepreet Singh alias Lavi, who coordinated the supply chain using a mobile phone recovered from his possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Lavi of Tarn Taran, Mahant Kashmir Giri of Khanna, Dinkar Kalia of Sundar City (Samrala Road), Vicky of Meat Market (Khanna), Shubham Kumar alias Bamb of Kundanpuri (Ludhiana), and Gulshan of Meat Market (Khanna).

Superintendent of police (SP) Pawanjit Chaudhary said the present case originated on September 18, when three men — Gurlal Singh alias Gora, Mohammad Irshad, and Davinder Singh — were caught with 1kg heroin in Doraha. Their interrogation led police to Lovepreet Singh, who was later arrested on a production warrant from jail.

Further investigations connected the supply chain to Kashmir Giri. On September 26, police arrested Giri and his associate Dinkar Kalia, recovering 50 grams heroin from Giri and 30 grams from Kalia. Two others, Vicky and Gulshan, were subsequently arrested, while Shubham Kumar alias Bamb was caught with 70 grams heroin and a Swift car.

Police records reveal most of the accused have criminal histories.

Kashmir Giri, who holds the post of ‘rashtriya pracharak’ in Shiv Sena Punjab, is infamous for multiple cases. He was arrested in 2021 for allegedly staging a fake attack on himself to secure police protection, and in 2023, he and his sons were booked in Delhi for allegedly looting 10kg gold by posing as tax officers.

Lovepreet Singh faces two previous drug-peddling cases in Ropar.

Dinkar Kalia has six earlier FIRs, including three under the Excise Act and one under the NDPS Act.

Vicky of Khanna has two FIRs, including one for drug peddling.

Shubham Kumar alias Bamb of Ludhiana is linked to five prior FIRs, including attempt to murder and trafficking, while Gulshan of Khanna has two previous cases, one also related to narcotics.

SP Chaudhary said that fresh FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. “More arrests are likely as investigations widen into the nexus of jailed gangsters and political figures involved in Punjab’s drug trade,” the SP added.