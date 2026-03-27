Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks MC report on sanitation lapse in Model Town

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of alleged unhygienic conditions in the Model Town area and directed the municipal corporation Ludhiana to probe complaints of foul-smelling wastewater being discharged onto a public road, asking it to submit a detailed report ahead of the next hearing on April 30. The wastewater being discharged onto a road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (ht photo)

The directions follow a complaint filed on January 23 by the Model Town Market Welfare Society, which flagged persistent sanitation concerns in the locality behind Model Town Gol Market.

The complainants alleged that a restaurant owner has been routinely releasing dirty and foul-smelling wastewater onto the street, causing severe inconvenience to both residents and shopkeepers operating in the vicinity.

According to the complaint, the unchecked discharge has rendered the area unhygienic and increasingly difficult to navigate, particularly for traders whose businesses are directly affected.

Residents have also raised concerns over a potential public health hazard, cautioning that the prevailing conditions could lead to the spread of disease if not addressed in a timely manner.

The welfare body further alleged administrative inaction, stating that repeated representations to the local councillor and officials of the municipal corporation have failed to elicit any meaningful response. The situation, they claimed, has progressively worsened, compounding the hardship faced by the local community.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the Commission observed that the grievance pertains to public health and civic responsibility, warranting prompt intervention by the authorities concerned. It has accordingly instructed the civic body to conduct a thorough inquiry and place a comprehensive report on record at least one week prior to the scheduled hearing.

In a related submission, the complainants also highlighted a growing rodent menace in a nearby public park, alleging that the issue had earlier been brought to the notice of civic authorities but remained unresolved.

This aspect has also been placed before the Commission, pointing to continued inaction on the part of municipal officials.

Urging immediate remedial action, the complainants have called for strict measures against the erring establishment and restoration of sanitation standards in the area. The Commission’s intervention has, meanwhile, raised hopes among residents and traders for a long-pending resolution to the civic issues affecting the locality.