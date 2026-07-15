Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks police report in Verka blast case

Nearly nine months after an explosion at the Verka Milk Plant claimed the life of an employee and injured several others, the Punjab State and Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Ludhiana commissioner of police on allegations of negligence and safety violations by the plant. The explosion claimed the life of 43-year-old Kunal Jain, in-charge of the air heater sections. (HT File)

The Commission acted on a complaint filed by Bhagwan Dass, a trainee at the dairy plant, seeking a criminal investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.

The Commission has directed the commissioner of police to examine the allegations and submit a detailed report by August 17.

In his complaint, Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Nawanshahr, relied on findings of Milkfed’s departmental fact-finding inquiry and statements of employees to allege that serious safety lapses preceded the October 22, 2025, explosion at the Ludhiana dairy plant.

The explosion claimed the life of 43-year-old Kunal Jain, in-charge of the air heater section, during a trial run at the plant. Several other employees were also injured in the blast.

According to excerpts from the departmental fact-finding report, later cited in a chargesheet issued by Milkfed, a main solenoid valve — described as a critical safety component of the gas train installed at the air-heater burner inlet — was missing. The inquiry reportedly found that the valve had been removed and installed elsewhere in the boiler section, terming it a serious procedural lapse and a major deviation from established safety practices.

The committee also found that an LPG agency had recommended replacement of several critical components in the boiler and air-heater systems well before the accident. Although the recommendations were allegedly acknowledged by officials of Verka Ludhiana Dairy, no procurement process was initiated prior to the explosion.

The inquiry further observed that the piston of the gas-control valve was missing, resulting in an uncontrolled flow of LPG into the air-heater system.

Excess gas accumulated inside the combustion chamber before igniting, ultimately triggering the explosion.

The report concluded that the accident appeared to have resulted from poor maintenance practices, the absence of essential safety interlocks, failure to replace critical components and unauthorised modifications to equipment.

The complaint names Harjinder Singh, then deputy general manager (technical), alleging that he failed to ensure proper maintenance and compliance with safety protocols. It also claims that Kunal Jain had completed his duty hours but was called back to the plant for the late-night trial run during which the explosion occurred.

The case has also assumed significance after Kunal Jain’s family questioned how Harjinder Singh was promoted despite being chargesheeted in the departmental proceedings.

According to the family, although the inquiry identified lapses and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him, he was subsequently promoted from deputy general manager (technical) to general manager.

The family has further expressed concern that several potential witnesses are now working under the same officer, raising apprehensions that they could come under pressure if required to testify or provide statements during any future inquiry.

Milkfed, however, has maintained that Harjinder Singh was not responsible for the incident.

Amarjit Singh, general manager (administration), said the officer had assumed charge as deputy general manager (technical) only about 15 days before the explosion. However, he also acknowledged that no formal clean chit has been issued to Harjinder Singh despite the departmental proceedings.

Panel seeks civil surgeon’s report in hospital body row

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that a private hospital in Ludhiana withheld the body of a 22-year-old road accident victim for nearly eight hours after his family failed to pay a medical bill of more than ₹2.31 lakh.

The Commission has directed the civil surgeon, Ludhiana, to submit a factual report on the matter at least one week before the next hearing, scheduled for August 5. A copy of the order has also been forwarded to the director, department of health and family welfare, Punjab, for information and necessary action. The Commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Prakash and members justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, took cognisance of the matter on the basis of the media report and observed that the allegations raised serious human rights concerns warranting examination. According to the report before the Commission, Buta Singh, a resident of Pullanwal village, sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Gill village on April 13 and was admitted to a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The report alleged that after his death, the hospital refused to hand over the body until the outstanding medical bill of around ₹2.31 lakh was cleared. As the family was unable to arrange the amount immediately, they allegedly waited for nearly eight hours before the body was released.