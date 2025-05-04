Ludhiana ‘road mishap’ death: Family alleges murder, blocks Chandigarh road

Kin of a 19-year-old youth, who died a month ago under mysterious circumstances, along with activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Kadian, staged a protest on the Chandigarh road, blocking the traffic near the Katani police post on Monday. The family suspected that the youth was murdered and demanded a probe. The police had registered a case of road mishap in the matter. Police officials pacifying the protesters on Chandigarh road. The dharna was lifted after cops assured of necessary action. (HT Photo)

Manpreet Singh of Sanghe village in Koom Kalan had died on April 4, following what the police had initially registered as a road accident under the Koom Kalan police station. However, his family contends that his death was not accidental but a planned murder, citing suspicious circumstances and the lack of injuries on the friend who accompanied him that night.

BKU-Kadian district president Hardeep Singh Giaspura, who led the protest, said Manpreet belonged to a financially weak family. “He went for a walk with his friend that night and later died due to a head injury. We believe he was murdered,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation and questioning of the friend who was with him.

Despite repeated appeals by the family to police officials, they alleged no substantial action had been taken, prompting Monday’s protest. “We gave the police time to act. Now, the BKU stands firmly with the family to ensure justice,” said farmer leader Manpreet Singh Ghulal. He also questioned how only Manpreet suffered injuries while his friend remained unhurt.

As the protest caused a traffic jam on the busy highway, Sahnewal assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaswinder Singh Khaira and other police officials reached the site to pacify the demonstrators.

The ACP addressed the media, stating that Manpreet’s medical reports have been requested and that further legal action would be taken based on the findings. “Although a case of accident has been registered, we are probing the matter in light of the family’s allegations,” he added. The protest ended late in the day after assurances of a fair investigation were given by the police.