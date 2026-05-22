Ludhiana: Road outside MC office riddled with potholes

While the Municipal Corporation is carrying out road construction and repairs across the city, the road right outside the civic body’s office in Sarabha remains riddled with potholes. The entire stretch, right from the rail under bridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road to Ferozepur road, is full of potholes and uneven patches protruding above the asphalt layer.

The entire stretch, right from the rail under bridge on Pakhowal Road to Ferozepur road, is full of potholes and uneven patches protruding above the asphalt layer.

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The road was to be built under the Smart City project with proper footpaths and street lights. However, it was never built but only patched on different occasions. “This was to be built under the Smart City project along with the RUBs on Pakhowal road. The RUBs did come up but the road was never built even years after the project,” said Rahul Verma, member of the Punjab State Road Safety Council.

A municipal corporation official, seeking anonymity, said that a section of the road from the front of the MC’s Zone D office to the RUB has been assigned to a contractor as per the Smart City project.

There are two schools on the road, and it sees heavy traffic in the morning and afternoon. It is also the shortest way for anyone going towards Ferozepur Road from Pakhowal road.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Inderjit Kaur said, “We had issued a work order to a contractor but he failed to start the reconstruction work. We have now issued him a notice. We are trying to get the work started soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Inderjit Kaur said, “We had issued a work order to a contractor but he failed to start the reconstruction work. We have now issued him a notice. We are trying to get the work started soon.” {{/usCountry}}