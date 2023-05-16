Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Robbers lose the plot as one shoots self in the foot

Ludhiana: Robbers lose the plot as one shoots self in the foot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2023 01:37 AM IST

Moti Nagar police have since registered a first information report (FIR) against the robber, identified as Deepak of Lohara, and his two aides, Sonu of Dhuri and Billa

Shooting himself in the foot, both literally and idiomatically, a robber himself and admitted him to civil hospital. The miscreant had been dropped off at the hospital by his two aides after the illegal pistol that he had been hiding in his pants went off accidentally on Sunday in Transport Nagar.

A case under sections 116 read with 392, 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)
A case under sections 116 read with 392, 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The two aides fled after admitting the injured at the hospital. The man was later rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Moti Nagar police have since registered a first information report (FIR) against the robber, identified as Deepak of Lohara, and his two aides, Sonu of Dhuri and Billa.

Sharing details about the incident, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police received information about the incident from the civil hospital. After investigation, they found that the accused had gathered in Transport Nagar and were hatching a robbery conspiracy. The accused possessed a country-made pistol, which Deepak had tucked in his pants.

The weapon went off and the bullet hit Deepak in his left leg. His aide rushed him to civil hospital and fled after admitting him.

The ASI added that they received information about the incident from the civil hospital. Later, they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A case under sections 116 read with 392, 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The accused are already facing trial in multiple snatching and theft cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire firs hospital robber firm + 3 more
fire firs hospital robber firm + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out