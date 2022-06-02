Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Robbers shoot at factory employee, decamp with 3L
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Robbers shoot at factory employee, decamp with 3L

Three miscreants injured an employee of an industrial unit by firing at him and decamped with ₹3 lakh in Focal Point area on Wednesday
A bullet hit the lower back of the victim; his condition is stated to be stable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three miscreants injured an employee of an industrial unit by firing at him and decamped with 3 lakh in Focal Point area on Wednesday.

A bullet hit the lower back of the victim, Ajay Kumar, 28, who is an employee at Eastman Industries, Focal Point. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

He was returning to the factory after withdrawing 3 lakh from a bank to disburse among the employees, when the three robbers, who were on a TVS Platina bike and a scooter struck. They tried to snatch the bag containing the cash from Ajay and when he resisted, they fired at him.

As he fell on the road, they picked up the bag and fled.

Ajay immediately informed the cops who were on patrolling duty in the area, who informed the Focal Point police, following which he was rushed to a hospital and investigation was initiated.

Industrialists had earlier raised the security issues at Focal Point with the police and said that such robberies occur on pay days – including 1st, 7th and 10th of every month.

Police officials are tight-lipped on the issue, but additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Tushar Gupta said that the victim is unfit to record a statement. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused at Focal Point police station.

On May 11, at least six armed miscreants robbed two employees of a clothing factory of 15 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight after barging into the unit in Focal Point, Phase 7. The robbers opened fire in the air when the factory employees tried to give them a chase.

