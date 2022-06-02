Ludhiana: Robbers shoot at factory employee, decamp with ₹3L
Three miscreants injured an employee of an industrial unit by firing at him and decamped with ₹3 lakh in Focal Point area on Wednesday.
A bullet hit the lower back of the victim, Ajay Kumar, 28, who is an employee at Eastman Industries, Focal Point. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.
He was returning to the factory after withdrawing ₹3 lakh from a bank to disburse among the employees, when the three robbers, who were on a TVS Platina bike and a scooter struck. They tried to snatch the bag containing the cash from Ajay and when he resisted, they fired at him.
As he fell on the road, they picked up the bag and fled.
Ajay immediately informed the cops who were on patrolling duty in the area, who informed the Focal Point police, following which he was rushed to a hospital and investigation was initiated.
Industrialists had earlier raised the security issues at Focal Point with the police and said that such robberies occur on pay days – including 1st, 7th and 10th of every month.
Police officials are tight-lipped on the issue, but additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Tushar Gupta said that the victim is unfit to record a statement. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused at Focal Point police station.
On May 11, at least six armed miscreants robbed two employees of a clothing factory of ₹15 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight after barging into the unit in Focal Point, Phase 7. The robbers opened fire in the air when the factory employees tried to give them a chase.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics