Ludhiana: RTA issues challan to violators, impounds two vehicles

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Poonam Preet Kaur conducted random checking of vehicles and issued challans to violators late Friday night. Seven vehicles were issued challans of which two were impounded.

Kaur said seven vehicles were fined during an inspection of which two were impounded. The vehicles included two tippers for lacking complete paperwork, two tourist sleeper buses for having incomplete papers, two trailers that were modified vehicles and exceeded the height limit, and a truck for driving without a licence.

She said the vehicles lacking necessary papers, tax, fitness and permit or with incomplete documents will be prohibited from operating on the roads of the city.

She made a plea to school administrators in the city to ensure that the buses associated with their schools comply with the guidelines of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

“Action will be taken against school buses if they are found to be in violation of the Safe School Vahan Policy,” she added.

She also appealed to the general public that if any type of vehicle is seen violating the traffic rules, they should contact the RTA and can file a complaint at the office and their identity will be kept confidential.