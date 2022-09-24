Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi president booked for planting drugs in arhtiya’s car

Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi president booked for planting drugs in arhtiya's car

Sep 24, 2022

A Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana police has booked Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) president Gurkamal Singh Ellu on Friday for planting drugs in the car of an arhtiya (commission agent),

Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi president had conspired to plant drugs in the arhtiya’s car with the help of a labourer at the vegetable market who had been arrested on September 20.
ByHT Correspondent

Police had on September 20 arrested Mukesh Kumar alias Khali, a labourer at the vegetable market,for hiding 500 gram opium and 180 intoxicant pills in the car of the arhtiya, Manoj Kumar Monu with the intention of implicating him in a case of drug peddling.

Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh of the STF said that during investigation, they found that Ellu had hatched the conspiracy to implicate Monu. Mukesh had tipped off the police after hiding the drugs.

The Sub-Inspector added that Ellu has been nominated in the case and a hunt is on for his arrest.

