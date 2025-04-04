Ludhiana: SAD gears up for Ludhiana West bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced its full-fledged participation in the upcoming Ludhiana West by-election, emphasising its commitment to peace, communal harmony and development. The by-election was necessitated following the untimely demise of Gurpreet Gogi, with polling dates expected to be announced soon. The SAD also took a firm stand on the state’s drug menace, blaming the government for allowing drug trafficking to flourish over the past three years. (HT Photo)

During a meeting attended by senior party leaders, including district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, SAD launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, accusing it of spreading false propaganda and failing to deliver on its promises. The leaders alleged that the government has been indulging in corruption, fake cases, and mismanagement instead of addressing real issues.

The SAD also took a firm stand on the state’s drug menace, blaming the government for allowing drug trafficking to flourish over the past three years. “Now they are pretending to take action, but if they were serious, why didn’t they act earlier? Who will answer for the hundreds of youth who lost their lives to drugs?” the leaders questioned.

The Akali Dal further attacked the Congress for its alleged five years of misgovernance, recalling unfulfilled promises such as jobs for every household, free smartphones for students, ration subsidies including sugar and desi ghee, and farm loan waivers.

The party urged voters to compare the current government’s performance with the tenure of the Badal-led SAD government, which, according to them, was marked by rapid development and welfare initiatives. They highlighted key achievements, including 24-hour electricity supply, free power for farmers, free ration schemes, old-age pensions, widow pensions, the Shagun scheme, and bicycles for schoolgirls.

Urging the electorate to reflect on past governance before casting their votes, SAD leaders said, “If you look at the past, you won’t have any doubt about whom to vote for.”

The meeting was attended by former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Kulwinder Kinda, Nek Singh Sekhewal, youth president Akashdeep Singh Bhathal, Manmohan Singh Mani, Rajwinder Singh Mangat, and other senior leaders.