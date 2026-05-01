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Ludhiana: SAD protests against prolonged power cuts

In Ludhiana West constituency, party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers outside the Agar Nagar division on Ferozepur Road and raised slogans against the government

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday staged protests at constituency level across the district against prolonged power cuts, alleging failure of the state government to provide uninterrupted electricity.

Protest by SAD party leaders and workers against the State Government outside the PSPCL office in Ferozepur road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet?HT)

In Ludhiana West constituency, party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers outside the Agar Nagar division on Ferozepur Road and raised slogans against the government.

The protest was led by constituency in-charge Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman, who accused successive governments after the SAD regime of weakening the state’s power infrastructure. Addressing the gathering, he said that Punjab had become a power-surplus state during the Akali Dal government, but claimed that the Congress and the present Aam Aadmi Party government had “ruined” the system. He alleged that frequent and prolonged power cuts had caused immense hardship to residents.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, while addressing another protest in Atam Nagar Constituency, alleged that the current government had failed to provide even basic amenities, including electricity, prompting statewide protests by the party. He added that the agitation would continue until the public gets relief from unscheduled outages.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SAD protests against prolonged power cuts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SAD protests against prolonged power cuts
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