Ludhiana: Sangrur’s Navreet walks home with U-19 javelin title

The 68th Punjab Inter-District School Games, held at Guru Nanak Stadium, brought together athletes from across the state to compete in various track and field events in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories. The four-day competition, which began on Monday, concluded on Thursday with performances and victories across age groups. Athletes in action during the school games at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

In U-19 girls’ events, Navreet Kaur from Sangrur took first place in javelin throw, while Mehardeep Kaur emerged victorious in cross-country race. Jalandhar secured wins in both 4x400m and 4x100m relay races for U-19 girls.

In U-17 boys’ events, Arshdeep Singh from Sangrur secured the first place in the 800m race, edging out Jaskaranjeet Singh from Amritsar. Patiala’s Jashanpreet Singh took the top spot in the 200m race, narrowly beating Jagjeet Singh from Gurdaspur. Manjot Singh from Bathinda triumphed in the 110m hurdles, with Ludhiana’s Rahul finishing second. Patiala continued its winning streak in team events, taking first place in both 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.

Among the U-19 boys, Ravi Kumar claimed victory in the cross-country event, with Bikram Singh being the runner-up. In the 800m race, Arun Kethwar emerged as the winner, followed closely by Jashdeep Singh. In the 110m hurdles, Sukhavdeep Singh took the first place, with Gurmeet Singh in second. In the U-14 boys’ category, Sahijpreet Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib won the 600m race, followed by Raunak from SAS Nagar, while Gagan from Fazilka clinched the first place in the 200m race.

In girls’ events, Soni Kaur from Hoshiarpur dominated the U-17 200m race, with Jashandeep Kaur from Tarn Taran in the second place. Diya Rana from Rupnagar took the top position in the 800m race, closely followed by Tarn Taran’s Rajbinder Kaur. In the U-14 category, Khushi Tyagi from Ludhiana won the 600m race, with Mannat Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib in the second place. Joyel Singh was first in discus throw, while Manreet Kaur claimed victory in the 200m race.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan, the chief guest, accompanied by district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh, applauded the athletes’ dedication and achievements.