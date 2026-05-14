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Ludhiana: Sanitation contract workers protest, push for job regularisation

The workers said that hundreds of employees have been working on contractual basis for years now but they haven’t been regularised yet

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Sanitation workers’ unions staged a protest outside the municipal corporation’s Zone A office on Wednesday to demand regularisation of contractual sanitation workers.

Sanitation contract workers protesting outside MC office Zone A in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT File)

The workers said that hundreds of employees have been working on contractual basis for years now but they haven’t been regularised yet.

“A contractual worker doesn’t have any job security and is paid around 10,000 a month. Workers keep working in the hope of being regularised and securing a stable job. A regularised worker gets over 16,000 a month and the remuneration is revised every few years,” said Vicky Sahota, state president, Rashtriya Safai Karamchari Mahasangh.

He claimed that, around 800 sanitation workers, had been working for over a decade as contractual workers, but in 2022 they were denied regularisation citing their age. “In 2022 around workers were told that they were ineligible for regularisation as they were over 42 years. But these people got over age while working only. How is it fair to deny regularisation because of the administrations’ delay?” he said.

The workers handed over a memorandum to the municipal commissioner, Neeru Katyal Gupta, regarding the demands.

The workers announced that they will protest from May 15-17. They also warned that if their demands were not accepted soon they would go on an indefinite strike.

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal said, “I have sent the memorandum to local government department.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Sanitation contract workers protest, push for job regularisation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Sanitation contract workers protest, push for job regularisation
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