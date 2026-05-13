Ludhiana: Scan a tree and know its story: Agri varsity tags over 200 trees on campus with QR code

In a step aimed at blending technology with environmental conservation, Punjab Agricultural University has launched the ‘QR Treescape Initiative’, a digital tree-mapping programme under which more than 200 QR codes have been installed on heritage and prominent trees across its campus, enabling students, faculty, visitors and researchers to instantly access scientific information about tree species through mobile phones.

University authorities said the initiative is aimed at transforming the campus into an interactive outdoor learning space where technology complements nature. (HT Photo)

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The initiative, introduced under the university’s ongoing clean and green drive, is being jointly implemented by the estate office, the department of floriculture and landscaping and the department of plant breeding and genetics.

By scanning the QR codes, users can view detailed digital profiles of trees, including their botanical and common names, ecological significance, medicinal uses, flowering and fruiting patterns, along with other scientific details. The project covers a wide range of ornamental and indigenous species that contribute to the biodiversity and landscape of the campus. Some of the prominent trees included in the initiative are lal gulmohar, neeli gulmohar, red plumeria, mango, molsari and amaltas.

University authorities said the initiative is aimed at transforming the campus into an interactive outdoor learning space where technology complements nature, while also promoting environmental awareness among students and visitors.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides enhancing the aesthetic and educational appeal of the campus, the programme is expected to support academic and research activities related to plant sciences and environmental studies. It will also help in systematic documentation and identification of campus flora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides enhancing the aesthetic and educational appeal of the campus, the programme is expected to support academic and research activities related to plant sciences and environmental studies. It will also help in systematic documentation and identification of campus flora. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the significance of the initiative, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said integrating digital tools with biodiversity conservation would help students and visitors develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of trees and the environment. The university plans to gradually expand the initiative across the campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the significance of the initiative, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said integrating digital tools with biodiversity conservation would help students and visitors develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of trees and the environment. The university plans to gradually expand the initiative across the campus. {{/usCountry}}

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