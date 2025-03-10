Ludhiana: SCD Government College honours alumna Kamla Chowdhary with Lifetime Achievement Award

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, SCD Government College awarded alumna Kamla Chowdhary, the first woman to clear the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) exam in Punjab in 1963, with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday. The honour was presented by the alumni association and the college in recognition of her extraordinary contributions. Kamla Chowdhary

After completing her matriculation as a topper in Ambala division, Chowdhary pursued higher education in Ludhiana and Amritsar, earning her master’s degree in English from SCD Government College in 1961. Her remarkable journey continued as she later joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1977, serving in key roles such as labour commissioner, director of social welfare, and secretary of labour and employment.

Chowdhary expressed gratitude and recalled the support of her teachers and her father, a scientist at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), who was an advocate for girls’ education.

Even at 86, Chowdhary remains dedicated to social work, focusing on girls’ education, self-help groups, and artisans. She continues to inspire young women, encouraging them to pursue education and lead with integrity.

The event was attended by distinguished alumni, including SS Bhogal and Padma Shri Onkar Singh Pahwa, who applauded her remarkable achievements.