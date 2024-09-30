Ludhiana: SCD govt college, KCW log thumping victories

On the second day of the Panjab University inter-college basketball championship, 12 teams competed in both men’s and women’s categories. Players in action during the basketball championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the men’s tournament, eight teams participated including Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS) from Sector 26, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak College (GNC) from Killianwali, Post Graduate Government College (PGGC) from Sector 11, Chandigarh, PU campus, GGDDS Sector 32, Chandigarh, Ram Sukh Das (RSD) College from Ferozepur, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College and SCD Government College. SGGS Sector 26, Chandigarh, defeated GNC Killianwali by 20-0. PU campus thwarted PGGC Sector-11, Chandigarh, by 32-06. GGDDS Sector 32, Chandigarh, routed RSD College Ferozepur by 53-17. SCD Government College defeated GGN Khalsa College, civil lines by 55-12.

In the women’s category, four teams participated including CGSCW Sector 26 from Chandigarh, Govind National College, Narangwal, PU campus and Khalsa College for women, civil lines. CGSCW Sector 26, Chandigarh, defeated GN College Narangwal by 66-29. Khalsa College for women routed PU campus by 68-32. PU Campus thwarted CGSCW Sector 26, Chandigarh, by 66-45. Khalsa College for Women defeated GN College Narangwal by 25-45.

The women’s matches are being hosted by Khalsa College for Women, civil lines, while the men’s games are being organised by SCD Government College. The three-day tournament will conclude on 1 October.