Ludhiana: Scrapping no-detention policy to make pupils serious, say educators

The recent policy change by the Union ministry of education, allowing students in Classes 5 and 8 in over 3,000 central schools to be held back if they fail in exams, has been met with praise from educators in the district. Teachers from CBSE schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya believe the move will significantly improve the quality of education and accountability among students and educators alike. Teachers from government schools of the state highlighted the pressure to maintain performance records as a barrier to retaining students.

City CBSE coordinator Harmeet Waraich lauded the decision, saying, “The no-detention policy earlier facilitated students’ promotion despite poor performance. With this change now, students will take their studies more seriously and schools can address learning gaps at an early stage. This step is a much-needed push for better general and comprehensive intelligence.”

Waraich further explained that the notification has been shared with schools and teachers, who are now tasked with implementing the policy. Under the new guidelines, students failing in their annual exams will receive two months of remedial instruction and a re-exam opportunity. Those unable to pass the re-exams will remain in the same class.

Mukesh, an educator from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dhanansu, echoed similar sentiments. “Promoting students without the required skills and knowledge creates a ripple effect, leading to higher failure rates in senior classes. This decision addresses the root causes of academic struggles and helps teachers identify and work on specific weaknesses,” he said.

A Ludhiana government school educator, speaking anonymously, remarked, "In the government schools of Punjab, students are already allowed to be detained if they fail in re-examination but the number of students failing board exams is significantly low, not because they excel, but due to the pressure to show better results."