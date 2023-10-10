Ludhiana: Scribe lands in VB net for accepting 1 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a scribe of a vernacular daily for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in the name of the officials of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

An FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the scribe. (ht)

The accused has been identified as Anil Vij.

The spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Surinder Arora, a resident of Rishi Valmik Nagar in Ludhiana.

The spokesperson added that the complainant approached the bureau and alleged the scribe has demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh in lieu of not dismantling a concrete path leading to his house constructed on his agricultural land.

The complainant said that the scribe had demanded ₹1 lakh in the name of SDO GLADA, ₹1 lakh in the name of junior engineer, GLADA, and ₹1 lakh for himself. He also threatened that if he did not give him money, the path would be dismantled.

The bureau recorded the statement of the complainant and laid a trap. As the accused accepted the bribe, the bureau arrested him red handed. The vigilance bureau has recovered ₹1 lakh from the accused. An FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the scribe. The spokesperson said that the role of GLADA officials is also under scanner.

Earlier on September 21, the Bureau had arrested a scribe Nirbhay Singh of Galib village red-handed for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a doctor.

