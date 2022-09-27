Ludhiana: Security beefed up as festive season begins

With the festive season kicking off on Monday with Navratri, police beefed up security in the city.

Police are using technology to keep tabs on public places including Dussehra melas and Ram Leela stages, where they have also installed door frame metal detectors at entrance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from deploying personnel at checkpoints, police are coordinating with the market associations and religious bodies to install CCTV cameras and manage rush. Drone cameras are also being used.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area B) Jyoti Yadav said they are making regular visits to religious places to ensure safety of visitors and shopkeepers have been asked to remove encroachments on their own.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said all encroachments will be removed so that residents don’t face issues due to traffic jams. Patrolling has already been increased in markets and other public places. Foot marches and anti-encroachment drives will also be conducted to maintain law and order and manage flow of traffic.

Sharma said that markets associations have been directed to tell shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras outside their shops. Moreover, shopkeepers are being directed to ensure that customers park at designated spots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Traffic police will tow away wrongly-parked vehicles to ensure there is no hindrance in smooth movement of vehicles,” the police chief added.

He added that Ram Leela organisers have been asked to install CCTV cameras at the ground and fulfil other security requirements to avail permission to hold the event.