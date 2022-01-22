Ludhiana sees 1, 265 new Covid cases, 5 more casualties

Ludhiana The district saw 1,265 fresh cases and five more virus-induced deaths on Friday.

The victims include a 30-year-old woman, a resident of Samrala Chowk, and four men aged 89, 85, 57, and 32, of BRS Nagar, Shaerpur Area and Railway Road in Jagraon, respectively. Ludhiana’s death toll now stands at 2,153.

The district has 8,020 active Covid cases, of which 7,829 patients are in home isolation while 171 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 20 at government hospitals. The cumulative count has increased to 1,02,639, of which 92,456 persons have recovered.

Meanwhile, to facilitate police personnel and their family members, the department has released special mobile teams to administer booster doses to them. On Friday, the camps were held at the commissioner of police ‘s office, while the camps will be held at Mai Bhago College Ramgarh and Maharishi Balmiki Bhawan, Chandigarh Road for CRPF personnel on January 22.