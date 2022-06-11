Ludhiana sees nine fresh Covid cases
On Friday, the first time after April 22, the district reported nine Covid cases in a single day.
The tally of cases has climbed to 1,09,981, of which 1,07,669 have successfully defeated the virus. The contagion has claimed 2,282 lives in the district. Of 30 active cases in the district, 28 are under home isolation. While one patient is undergoing treatment at a government facility, another is admitted at a private facility.
Civil surgeon SP Singh said some patients were suffering from influenza-like illness, while others were detected positive during routine check-up. Those tested positive were from different age groups.
“It would be too early to comment that the cases are on the rise. The number is not huge; it should indicate that the virus is spreading. We are monitoring the situation closely and urge residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the civil surgeon said.
Horticulture dept launches Farm Cold Rooms Scheme
MLA Pappi inaugurates renovated roundabout, road re-construction project
Health department issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
Ajit Singh unanimously elected as prez of Builders’ Association
Surprise check by district child protection unit to prevent beggary
To prevent child beggary, the district child protection unit launched a drive at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Bhaipura Chowk and Feroze Gandhi Market on Friday. District child protection officer Rashmi informed that during the raid, a migrant woman was found, carrying a child in her lap in the scorching heat. The woman was told that it was injurious for the child’s health to roam around in such weather. Rashmi appealed to public to not encourage child-begging by offering them money. She informed that such surprise checks will continue in future to unshakle Ludhiana from this menace, and save the future of children.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics