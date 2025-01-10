Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Seized by health officials, ghee, oil ‘stolen’; three booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2025 10:49 PM IST

The complainant said a health team conducted a raid at the unit in Panchsheel Vihar, Barewal; the team found adulterated desi ghee, vanaspati ghee and soyabean refined oil and seized the material

Employees of a ghee and edible oil manufacturing unit have been booked for allegedly stealing material seized by the health department. Adulterated ghee and soyabean refined oil seized by health department was kept on the premises of the unit, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Anmol Thapar of Gobind Colony of Jagraon, his brother Abhishek Thapar and aide Manu of Kila Mohalla. (Getty image)
The accused have been identified as Anmol Thapar of Gobind Colony of Jagraon, his brother Abhishek Thapar and aide Manu of Kila Mohalla. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Anmol Thapar of Gobind Colony of Jagraon, his brother Abhishek Thapar and aide Manu of Kila Mohalla. The FIR has been registered on the statement of food safety officer Dr Tarun Bansal.

The complainant said a health team conducted a raid at the unit in Panchsheel Vihar, Barewal. The team found adulterated desi ghee, vanaspati ghee and soyabean refined oil and seized the material.

Bansal added that they found that the accused had stolen the seized material and disposed it of. ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 186, 201 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

