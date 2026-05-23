Ludhiana: Services hit as over 200 PSPCL contract staff launch indefinite stir in district

Electricity complaint handling, billing operations and consumer services across Ludhiana have been disrupted after more than 220 outsourced employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the central zone joined an indefinite strike from Wednesday midnight, intensifying pressure on the power utility during peak summer demand. With complaints related to power cuts, low voltage, and transformer faults, the department is struggling to manage the growing workload. (HT Photo)

The strike, called by the Outsource Employees Federation Punjab as part of a statewide agitation involving nearly 1,700 workers, has affected key services, including nodal complaint centres (NCCs), customer relationship centres (CRCs), meter reading operations, suvidha centres and cash counters.

PSPCL officials admitted that the strike had worsened the manpower shortage at a time when electricity complaints are already rising because of the heatwave and increased power consumption.

“We are facing severe issues because of the strike. There is already a shortage of manpower, and these outsourced workers were handling several critical services linked with complaint management, billing and consumer dealing,” said PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

According to officials, the maximum impact is being felt on the 1912 electricity complaint management system, where complaints are not being assigned properly due to the absence of NCC staff responsible for online routing and processing of grievances.

Sources said some striking employees had also taken along official SIM cards used for complaint handling systems, affecting communication and coordination within the department.

With complaints related to power cuts, low voltage, transformer faults and feeder disruptions already increasing amid soaring electricity demand, the department is struggling to manage the growing workload.

To prevent major disruption in services, PSPCL has temporarily deployed additional employees and started training alternate staff to manually enter complaints into the system.

Officials said consumers facing difficulty in lodging complaints through 1912 could contact the paddy control room for emergency assistance and complaint registration. “The situation is tense, but we are still managing it. Employees are working round the clock to ensure services continue,” said a senior PSPCL official.

The strike is also expected to affect next month’s electricity billing cycle. Officials said meter reading and billing operations had been severely hit, raising concerns that bills may not be generated on time.

Sources said delayed readings could lead to average or combined billing in the next cycle, potentially triggering billing disputes and further consumer complaints. Officials also fear a direct impact on revenue collection if the strike continues for a prolonged period.

At several cash counters and suvidha centres, temporary arrangements have been made by deploying alternate employees after consumers reported long waiting times and inconvenience.

Meanwhile, protesting outsourced employees staged demonstrations outside division offices, including at the Sundar Nagar division in Ludhiana, where they submitted memorandums to PSPCL authorities demanding regularisation of services, direct recruitment and implementation of a permanent employment policy.

Union leaders said outsourced workers performing technical and consumer service duties were being paid between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000 despite handling core operations of the department. Employee organisations supporting the agitation warned that the crisis could deepen further as regular PSPCL employees are already observing work-to-rule protests and preparing for a larger agitation later this month.

Officials admitted that continuation of the strike during the peak summer season could severely affect complaint redressal and consumer services at a time when power demand in Ludhiana remains under heavy stress.