Ludhiana: Set up to combat mobile addiction, free library draws book enthusiasts

A mini book library, set up by Paramjit Singh Grewal and his wife Avinash Kaur, both retired college principals, outside their residence in Dugri on December 8, is gaining traction among residents for its innovative approach to combat mobile addiction. The idea is to inculcate the habit of reading in community by offering books free of cost. Youngsters picking books of their interest from the mini library in Dugri. (HT Photo)

Notably, the library features a diverse collection of books in various languages, with a special focus on positive thinking and moral values and remains open round the clock from where anyone can access them by making a quick entry.

“Designed to engage people of all ages, especially youngsters, the initiative features a small box of books and operates on a simple concept — Take a book, read and return. This effort aims to rekindle the joy of reading in a world increasingly dominated by smartphones,” Grewal explained.

The couple highlighted that the library idea came from their recent visit to Canada, where they noticed small ‘little free library’ boxes outside houses. Inspired by the concept, they decided to replicate it back home. “We were amazed by how these small libraries encouraged book-sharing in communities,” shared Grewal.

The couple started the library with 35 books from their personal collection, focusing on titles that promote positive thinking and good values. They noted that this global concept started in 2009 in the USA by Todd H Bol, who created the first small library in memory of his mother.

“We wanted to bring this idea to Ludhiana to inspire people to take up reading again and hope that the initiative will encourage others to set up similar libraries in parks, colonies and villages,” Grewal said.

Residents in the neighbourhood have embraced the idea warmly. The initiative has already become a popular spot in the neighborhood, attracting people of all ages.

Karan, a chartered accountant living nearby, said, “This is the first time I have seen such a concept. It encouraged me to take time out of my hectic schedule and pick up a book. I’m excited to finish the one I borrowed.”

Dr Panna Aggarwal, a renowned physiologist living nearby, has also contributed a collection of children’s books to the library, emphasising the importance of reading from an early age. “Reading is something that should be instilled in every child, especially in today’s world where mental health issues like depression and loneliness are prevalent. It helps in enhancing our concentration and fosters emotional well being,” she said.

“With simple rules like borrowing only one book at a time and returning it in a week, the library is accessible and easy to use. It has prompted others to contribute their ideas, helping us expand the initiative further to combat mobile addiction and inspire more people to embrace reading”, said Avinash Kaur.