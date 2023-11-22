Ludhiana: Seven booked for duping two city residents of 5.8 crore

The Division number 8 police booked seven persons for allegedly duping two city residents of ₹5.80 crore on the pretext of investment in a company that deals in grocery and cosmetics. ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC. (iStock)

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Puneet Arora of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road. In the matter, Rohit Jain of Sant Nagar, who is a chartered accountant of Puneet, had also filed a complaint.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Goyal of Maya Nagar, his father Bhagwan Das, Arvind Kumar Singh alias Sushant of Moradabad, Pankaj Johar, his brother Manna Johar alias Shubham Kumar of Preet Nagar, Tarun Sharma and Munish Mishra of West Delhi.

DCP Harmeet Singh Hundal said that the probe found that the accused Goyal used to work as a marketing executive in Jain’s factory that manufactures masks. He left the job but stayed in touch with Jain. Goyal told Jain that he has been investing in a business group and yielded huge profit. He convinced Jain to invest money in the group. Jain agreed and started investing money through a dealer and another accused in the case, Pankaj Johar. When Jain yielded profit, Arora also wished to invest in the same company. They started investing through a company in the name of Jain’s wife.

Later, Arora started investing directly with Goyal and Johar. The accused also made Arora meet Sushant, who claimed himself to be a representative of the group. However, later in the year 2022, Abhishek and Sushant had promised the complainants to help them avail the dealership of the business group.

Meanwhile, Arora found that the documents of the dealership were fake and he filed a complaint.

He alleged that the accused duped him of ₹4.80 crore and duped Jain of ₹1 crore.

