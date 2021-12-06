Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Seven mobile phones recovered from observation home
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Seven mobile phones recovered from observation home

Seven mobile phones were recovered from an observation home in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, during a special checking
The mobile phones were recovered from different barracks at the observation home in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
The mobile phones were recovered from different barracks at the observation home in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven mobile phones were recovered from an observation home in Shimlapuri during a special checking.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tarun Aggarwal, superintendent at the observation home. Aggarwal said that during a special checking, the mobile phones were recovered from different barracks.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that the phones belong to some inmates or employees who hid the phones in the barracks to avoid getting caught. He added that the police will send the recovered phone to the forensic science lab to help identify the accused.

The Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday under Sections 42 and 52 A of Prison Act. This is the second incident in the past 12 days where phones were recovered from observation home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out