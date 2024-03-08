 Ludhiana sex ratio skew widening since 2019, shows data - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana sex ratio skew widening since 2019, shows data

Ludhiana sex ratio skew widening since 2019, shows data

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Mar 08, 2024 06:54 AM IST

With Ludhiana district recording 959 female births per 1,000 males in 2019, a significant decline has been observed since 2019. In 2023, 922 female births per 1,000 males were recorded

The sex ratio in the district has witnessed a decrease over the years despite the increased vigilance and other measures in place to tackle the issue.

Speaking on the issue, civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “No particular reason could be given for the play in year-on-year ratio.” (HT File Photo)
Speaking on the issue, civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “No particular reason could be given for the play in year-on-year ratio.” (HT File Photo)

With Ludhiana district recording 959 female births per 1,000 males in 2019, a significant decline has been observed since 2019. In 2023, 922 female births per 1,000 males were recorded.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking on the issue, civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “No particular reason could be given for the play in year-on-year ratio.”

However, talking about the measures taken to handle the issue, he said the department had increased vigilance in cracking down on the cases of sex determination during pregnancy.

“We have a very active plan when it comes to acting against those who indulge in the illegal act of sex determination,” he said.

Giving more information about the actions being taken, Aulakh said, “We have informants who are rewarded a sum of 50,000 for each offender they help us nab. We also have couples who volunteer to become decoys and through them, we find out about those who are still engaged in the illegal practice.”

15 offenders apprehended during raids in the last 15 years

In the last three years, the health department here has apprehended 15 such offenders during raids, he added.

In 2023, five cases were reported. Four cases were reported each in 2022 and 2020. There were two cases in 2022.

Besides these, a medical practitioner was held at Mundian Kala in January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On