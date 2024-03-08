Ludhiana sex ratio skew widening since 2019, shows data

The sex ratio in the district has witnessed a decrease over the years despite the increased vigilance and other measures in place to tackle the issue. Speaking on the issue, civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “No particular reason could be given for the play in year-on-year ratio.” (HT File Photo)

With Ludhiana district recording 959 female births per 1,000 males in 2019, a significant decline has been observed since 2019. In 2023, 922 female births per 1,000 males were recorded.

However, talking about the measures taken to handle the issue, he said the department had increased vigilance in cracking down on the cases of sex determination during pregnancy.

“We have a very active plan when it comes to acting against those who indulge in the illegal act of sex determination,” he said.

Giving more information about the actions being taken, Aulakh said, “We have informants who are rewarded a sum of ₹50,000 for each offender they help us nab. We also have couples who volunteer to become decoys and through them, we find out about those who are still engaged in the illegal practice.”

15 offenders apprehended during raids in the last 15 years

In the last three years, the health department here has apprehended 15 such offenders during raids, he added.

In 2023, five cases were reported. Four cases were reported each in 2022 and 2020. There were two cases in 2022.

Besides these, a medical practitioner was held at Mundian Kala in January.