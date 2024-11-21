Ludhiana: Shift carcass plant from Sidhwan Bet, villagers tell local bodies minister

Ahead of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing on the controversial carcass plant in Sidhwan Bet, Punjab local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Thursday met villagers from Sidhwan Bet, Rasulpur and nearby areas to address their concerns. Officials have prepared a reply for the NGT hearing as residents oppose this plant, mentioning plans to relocate this plant to the main dump site at Tajpur Road. Ahead of the National Green Tribunal hearing on the controversial carcass plant in Sidhwan Bet, Punjab local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Thursday met villagers from Sidhwan Bet, Rasulpur and nearby areas to address their concerns. (HT Photo)

During the meeting at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the minister heard grievances from the villagers regarding the Modern and Scientific Carcass Utilisation Plant in Noorpur Bet. Representatives from the villages, including sarpanch Gurpreet Singh, Raghubir Singh, Narinder Singh and Karamvir Singh, voiced their opposition, citing serious health and environmental concerns. Villagers reiterated their demand for the plant’s immediate relocation during the meeting. They stressed the negative effects it has already caused and emphasised the need for better planning to prevent such conflicts in the future. Officials assured the villagers that the matter would be resolved promptly, with relocation plans already under consideration. The NGT hearing is scheduled on November 25.

The meeting was attended by Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, additional chief secretary Tejveer Singh, local bodies director Gurpreet Singh Khaira, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal among others.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has already initiated cost estimates for shifting the plant from Sidhwan Bet to Tajpur Road. Officials estimate the relocation will cost ₹3.5 crore, even though the plant was originally constructed at Sidhwan Bet for ₹8 crore.

Two months ago, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had submitted a detailed report to the deputy commissioner. Based on a visit to a similar plant in New Delhi, the report included photographs and recommendations to address the issues associated with the carcass plant.

In January, the MC attempted to operate the plant briefly, but protests from the villagers halted operations. Residents were concerned about the potential impact on their health and the local environment. The protests initially subsided after officials assured villagers the plant would run only until January 22. However, demonstrations resumed after that date, following which Union minister Ravneet Bittu lock the plant’s gates. Since then, the plant has remained closed.