Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with his supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest.

Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail.

He further stated that on June 1, some suspects were making rounds outside his house and were recording videos of his house and scooter parked outside.

He alleged that instead of taking action on his complaint, the police officials threatened him to hold “Tiranga March” in the city.

Further, he added that on June 16, he, along with his three supporters, staged a silent protest outside the office of commissioner of police, but the police lodged an FIR against him for disobeying the order— gathering of five or more people at one place— and blocking traffic.

He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.

