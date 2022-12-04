Ludhiana shocker: Man held for raping 11-yr-old daughter

In a shocking incident, a man from Avtar Nagar in Ayali Chowk was arrested on Saturday for raping his 11-year-old daughter.

The accused works as a cleaner at a mall and lives at a labour quarter with his wife and three children. He has been booked based on the statement of a social worker Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a resident of Guru Amardas Nagar.

Sandhu said that the victim’s seven-year-old brother had seen his father raping and thrashing his elder sister and narrated the incident to a neighbour, who informed her. Sandhu rescued the girl and lodged a complaint with the police.

The girl also wrote a letter to police seeking action against her father, mother and maternal grandmother. The girl requested police to send her and her siblings to an orphanage, as they don’t want to live with their parents.

She said that her father used to rape her when there was nobody else at home. When she cried, her stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and punched her in the stomach when she resisted.

She alleged that when she complained to her mother and grandmother, they forced her to keep mum.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sarabha Nagar police station. Police are conducting investigation to verify the role of the victim’s mother and grandmother.

Labourer rapes neighbour’s 6-year-old daughter

Moti Nagar police booked a 30-year-old man on Friday for raping his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

The accused is a resident of Deep Nagar and works as a labourer.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The woman said that her daughter was playing on the street outside their house on November 13 and when she came back home, she was crying and bleeding from her private parts. On being asked, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother.

After discussing with her husband, the woman lodged a complaint on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who is on the run.

Khanna man booked for rape bid on 7-year-old

The Khanna sadar police have booked a man from Jalajan village for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Harjit Singh.

He has been booked based on the statement of the victim’s father.

The complainant told police that his neighbour saw Harjit entering his house and trying to sexually harass the minor. When the neighbour raised the alarm, the accused escaped from the spot.

Inspector Praveen Sharma, station house officer at Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered under Sections 376, 511 and 452 of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of POCSO Act.