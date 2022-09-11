Ludhiana | Shop owners pour scorn on MC for failing to act against encroachments despite court orders
Citing the orders issued by the court of SDM (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon on September 5, the Pink Plaza Market Association rued that installation of vends outside the market was resulting in losses to their business and despite repeated complaints, Ludhiana MC and the police had failed to act against encroachments
At a time when shopkeepers and street vendors in Pink Plaza market (Chaura Bazar) are at loggerheads over the installation of vends near the market entry, the municipal corporation (MC) has been facing flak over its failure to act against encroachments even after the court of SDM ordered the civic body to remove the same.
Chairperson of the market association Ashwani Kumar and president Rubal Dhall said earlier, the vends were installed in Chaura Bazar. “With an aim to clear the space along the roadside, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) established the Pink plaza market and allotted shops to 45 vendors around eight years back. But now, many other vendors have installed their vends at the entry point of the market by encroaching upon the road portion,” they said.
After authorities failed to take any action against encroachments, they filed a petition in the court, which had now ordered the authorities to remove the vends, they added.
“ The MC is still not taking action against encroachments even after the officials have been apprised of the court orders. We are facing losses in our business and if the MC fails to act against encroachments, we will be forced to file a complaint in the court against the civic body too,” Dhall said.
Recently, a high drama was witnessed in the market after street vendors and shopkeepers entered into a verbal spat over the same issue.
The vendors claim that they deposit a monthly composition fee with the MC for installing the vends along the roadside and they have also registered themselves with the MC. They accused shopkeepers of levelling baseless allegations even as the vendors are also trying to earn bread and butter for their families by installing temporary vends.
One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said earlier, a few shopkeepers also used to charge rent from vendors for installing vends outside the market. Due to some tussle between both the parties over payment of rent, shopkeepers now want vends to be removed from the market, the official said.
Meanwhile, MC superintendent Vivek Verma said the matter is in the knowledge of higher authorities and the MC would conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the area soon.
Education, discipline, character above skill development, says Shiv Khera in Lucknow
“Skill development is necessary but what is even more important is the right education with discipline and superior character. It is better to be uneducated than ill-educated,” said motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera. “It is a teacher's responsibility to provide the best education possible to their students,” he said. Shiv Khera, 61 also mentioned Guru Nanak, Dayanand Sarswati, and Vivekanand, and asked teachers to learn from their teachings and incorporate them into their teaching process.
Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India
When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies. Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on 'Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India'.
Ludhiana MC demolishes 7 shops being built in residential area
Facing flak over rising commercial activities in residential areas, the municipal corporation demolished seven illegal under-construction shops in the residential area of Kundanpuri. The civic body officials said the building inspector came to know about the violation during routine inspection of the area, following which notice was served to owners.
Ludhiana | September 30 last date to get rebate, 81K property owners to pay tax
Even as September 30 is the last day to avail 10 per cent rebate on submission of property tax, over 81,000 property owners in the city are yet to pay the dues for the current year 2022-23. As many as 430 owners submitted the tax on Saturday. To facilitate the process for residents, the municipal corporation has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturday too till September 30.
Devotee cuts off tongue, offers it to goddess
A 40-year-old man cut off Sampat's tongue at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham and offered it to Goddess Sheetla Devi at the temple in Kaushambi, on Saturday morning. On Saturday morning, he reached Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi. The couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat. After this the duo reached the main temple. Locals said that Sampat offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true.
