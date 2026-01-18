Ludhiana: Shop sealed on Rani Jhansi Road illegally reopens hours later

A departmental store on Rani Jhansi Road in the busy Ghumar Mandi area was allegedly reopened by its owner just hours after being sealed by the municipal corporation (MC), raising serious questions regarding the enforcement of building and parking norms in the congested market. The Ludhiana municipal corporation said that action would be initiated if it is found that the seal was tampered with. (HT File.)

The civic body sealed the store early Saturday morning following complaints of traffic congestion caused by illegal parking outside the premises. However, the outlet was found functioning again later in the day, triggering confusion among residents and shopkeepers.

According to MC officials, the store owner had obtained building plan approval by earmarking the basement for parking. During inspections, however, the basement was found being used as a godown for storage, forcing customers to park their vehicles on the roadside. Officials said that this practice aggravated traffic jams on Rani Jhansi Road and the adjoining Ghumar Mandi market, which is already under severe pressure due to high commercial activity.

The MC maintained that its officials did not remove the seal and said that action would be initiated if it is found that the seal was tampered with.

Assistant town planner Harvinder Honey said notices had previously been issued to the owner directing him to use the basement strictly for parking.

“As there was no compliance, the department sealed the premises. We have no information about any de-sealing. If the shop was opened illegally, action will be taken against the owner of the building on Monday according to building bylaws,” he said.

Survey of illegal buildings planned

Taking note of recurring violations, Honey announced that the MC will conduct a detailed survey of Rani Jhansi Road and Ghumar Mandi to identify buildings operating in violation of approved plans.

“The survey will focus on the misuse of basements, illegal commercial activity, and parking violations. Action will be taken against all defaulters,” he said, adding that the move aims to ease traffic congestion. Residents remarked that illegal parking and unchecked violations have turned the market into a daily bottleneck, demanding sustained enforcement by the civic body.