Ludhiana: Shot at, factory worker succumbs to injuries

A security guard deployed at a factory in Giaspura area, who was shot at by unidentified miscreants during a robbery in Ramgarh village of Jamalpur, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Shot at, factory worker succumbs to injuries . (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that they were in the process of filing a murder case.

Jaspal Singh, station house officer of Jamalpur police station, said, “Initially, we had registered an attempted murder case in this matter, and we are currently investigating. We are reviewing CCTV footage, and a murder case will be filed against the unidentified suspects.”

On October 14, the victim, Sonu, was returning home from work when on the way, he was attacked by miscreants who shot at him while robbing him of money and his mobile phone.

The assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, looted ₹3,000 from the victim possession. When they attempted to snatch his mobile phone, Sonu resisted, leading to a confrontation following which he was shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Sonu sustained injuries during the incident, with a bullet grazing near his neck. Despite being injured, Sonu managed to reach home. His neighbour rushed him to the civil hospital.

According to police, the deceased lived alone in a rented house in the village.

Police has sent the body for examination, and it will be given to the family after that.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!