Ludhiana: Shots fired outside advocate’s house amid property dispute, realtor among 3 named in FIR

In yet another incident highlighting rising gun violence in Ludhiana, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the residence of advocate Jaskaranjit Singh in Arya Enclave on Thareeke Road late Friday night, police said. Three shots were fired — one hit the advocate’s car, another struck the wall near the kitchen window, while the third went into the air, they added. The victim practices in Ludhiana court and at the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

According to police, Singh, who practices in Ludhiana court and at the Punjab and Haryana high court, said the attack was linked to a long-standing property dispute over his farmhouse on Tajpur Road. Following his complaint, Sadar police registered a case against realtor Parminder Singh Bajwa of MIG Flats, Vardhman, along with two unidentified accomplices. Singh claimed that Bajwa orchestrated the attack to intimidate him.

ASI Kulbir Raj, the investigating officer, said Bajwa had previously tried to forcibly take possession of the farmhouse.

“Earlier too, the advocate had filed FIRs after Bajwa allegedly attempted trespass and used violence to stake claim to the farmland,” he added. In October, Bajwa allegedly threatened Singh at the Ludhiana court complex and circulated photos of the advocate’s car, claiming his associates were monitoring him.

Police said the firing coincided with Singh’s birthday, suggesting the attackers assumed there would be a gathering. Fortunately, the family was indoors and the house was locked. CCTV footage shows the assailants fleeing on a motorcycle.

“The shooters are being traced and Bajwa is currently absconding,” the ASI said.

The Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 125 (act endangering life), 324(4) (mischief causing damage), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused.