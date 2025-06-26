Ludhiana shuttler bags bronze medal in Czech Republic

City shuttler Lakshay Sharma has once again made the city proud by clinching a bronze medal in the men’s singles open category at the Czech International Series Badminton Tournament, held in the Czech Republic from June 19 to 22. Battling against 107 international players from 36 countries, the 19-year-old’s performance stood out as he battled his way through some of the country’s top badminton players. Lakshay Sharma (HT Photo)

Notably, Lakshay showcased an impressive run in the tournament, defeating France’s Adith Karthikeyan Priya in straight games (15-9, 15-8) in the pre-quarterfinal. In the quarterfinal, he overcame Denmark’s Niklas Lynge Olesen in a thrilling three-game match (15-11, 13-15, 15-9). His journey ended in the semi-final after a hard-fought loss to Austrian shuttler Collins Valentine Filimon (15-17, 10-15), securing him the bronze medal.

This marks Lakshay’s third international medal. Notably, Filimon, who defeated him in the semis, is a Paris 2024 Olympian and a pre-quarterfinalist at the Hylo Super 300 Series in Germany. Filimon is ranked 151 in the world, while Lakshay holds a world ranking of 206.

The tournament saw participation from 107 players representing 36 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and Denmark. As many as six Indian shuttlers competed in the men’s singles category.

Earlier this year, in May, Lakshay bagged a silver medal in the men’s singles open category at the prestigious All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament held in Hyderabad. In 2023, he earned a bronze at the Polish International in Lublin and a silver at the Kazakhstan International Series, boosting his global ranking.

A student of BA at Chandigarh University and an alumnus of Sacred Heart Convent School, Lakshay has consistently made a mark. He led the Indian junior team at the Asia Badminton Championship in Indonesia in 2023, won bronze at the All India Junior Ranking in Bengaluru in 2022, and clinched gold at the Khelo India Games. In 2021, he secured gold at the U-19 Junior International Series in Hungary.

Lakshay trains under the guidance of his father and coach, Mangat Rai Sharma, a NIS-certified national-level coach. He credits his achievements to his father and coach, whose support continues to shape his rising career.