Ludhiana: Siblings who alleged land grab involved in fraud, say police

What began as a complaint of land grabbing ended up exposing a deeper fraud, landing the complainant himself in legal trouble. The Ladhowal police have booked five persons—including the complainant and his brother—for allegedly forging documents and impersonating their deceased father to illegally transfer ownership of their ancestral land. ASI Kewal Krishan, the investigating officer, confirmed that further investigations are underway and arrests will follow as per procedure. (HT photo for representation)

Gulshan Kumar, a resident of EWS Colony at Tajpur Road, along with his brother Charanjit Gogna, had approached the police in September 2024 accusing realtor Parveen Kumar of Rishi Nagar of fraudulently grabbing their ancestral land in Razapur village. The complainants alleged that Parveen Kumar had executed a sale deed using forged documents and an imposter posing as their father Som Lal—who, according to the complaint, had passed away in 2010.

However, the tables turned after a police investigation revealed that Gulshan Kumar and his brother themselves orchestrated the fraud. According to assistant commissioner of police (Murad) Jasvir Singh, the complainants not only sold their ancestral land to Parveen Kumar for ₹24 lakh but also brought along an impersonator, Bihari Lal of Nurpur Bet, to pose as their late father at the time of land registration in May 2022. A witness to the deal, Hans Raj of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was also found involved.

Realtor Parveen Kumar, who submitted proof of payment, maintained that the transaction was genuine and that he was unaware of the impersonation at the time. However, police later concluded that he proceeded with the deal despite knowing about the fraudulent circumstances.

It was also found that Gulshan Kumar had a monetary dispute of ₹3.75 lakh with the realtor. When this dispute escalated, he filed the complaint but later moved an application to withdraw it, raising suspicions. After obtaining a legal opinion from the district attorney (legal), the police decided to register a case against all involved.

An FIR has been registered against Gulshan Kumar, Charanjit Gogna, Parveen Kumar, Bihari Lal and Hans Raj under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery and use of forged documents), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and Section 82 of the Registration Act.

