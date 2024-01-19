Ludhiana: Sikh man exhibits rare handwritten Hindu scriptures

In a remarkable display of religious harmony and cultural preservation, Narinder Pal Singh, a Sikh man from Ludhiana, has attracted attention for his unique collection of 59 handwritten Hindu scriptures, including 238-year-old Ramcharitmanas. Narinder Pal Singh, a Sikh man from Ludhiana, has attracted attention for his unique collection of 59 handwritten Hindu scriptures, including 238-year-old Ramcharitmanas. (HT Photo)

This one-of-its-kind exhibition is being held on January 20 and 21 at Geeta Mandir in Vikas Nagar in Ludhiana, coinciding with the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The other notable pieces in the exhibition include a 190-year-old handcrafted Maha Ramayana and 150-year-old painting of Lord Rama, which was painted in Karachi (Pakistan) with a work of gold and silver on it.

These invaluable manuscripts provide a rare glimpse into the rich heritage and literary traditions of ancient Hindu scriptures. Many of the scriptures are translated into Punjabi.

The exhibition not only showcases the ancient manuscripts, but also highlights a unique artefact linked to Sikh history. Singh proudly presents the coin issued by the last Sikh emperor Dalip Singh, known as the ‘Nanakshahi’ coin. This exquisite piece of numismatic art bears the engraved names of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev, tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh and Lord Shri Ram. The historical significance of this coin adds another layer of fascination to Singh’s exhibition.

“I have been collecting the scriptures for more than three decades. In ancient times, when printing press and photostat technique was not discovered the ‘godmen’ used to ask their disciples to copy the scriptures as it is, as they found that the scriptures had worn out,” Singh said.

“Some of the scriptures are written on ‘tadpatras’ (palm leaves) in my collection. I am exhibiting a total of 59 Hindu scriptures dated back to upto 300 years. Besides this, I am putting ancient weapons used in wars against Mughal emperors. I have collected weapons from families of the warriors, who had used it in different wars,” he added.

Pardeep Dhall, general secretary, Shri Geeta Mandir Committee, said that Singh’s dedication to showcasing the spiritual and cultural connections between Sikhism and Hinduism is praiseworthy. By forging bonds between these two faiths, he fosters an environment of mutual respect and understanding.

The 150-year-old painting of Lord Rama on display was received by poet Gurdial Marwaha had as a gift from his in-laws. He and his wife Shanti Marwaha had gifted the painting to their daughter Kamla Suri.

“Kamla Suri, my mother-in-law had further gifted the painting to my wife Rama Dhall. We installed the painting in our ‘pooja room’. On the special occasion, I have put the painting in the exhibition for people,” he added.