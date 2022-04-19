Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday.
The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. The accused deliberately wore turbans to avoid being traced and had also covered their faces with a piece of cloth.
The police have also arrested their aide Inder Singh, 32, of Lohara village, who was not involved in the robbery but carried out vehicle lifting with the accused.
Inspector Parveen Randev, in-charge at CIA staff 2 said Rahul is a habitual offender who has at least seven criminal cases against him, including robbery, murder, scuffles, rioting and a case under the NDPS Act. He was released on bail in January 2021.
The inspector added that the accused were involved in other criminal activities including vehicle lifting, and snatching mobiles and cash. Rahul, Karan and Inder would to roam around in different areas and threaten passersby. He said that the accused were drug addicts who executed the crimes to meet their need for drugs.
Inder Singh also has two cases of snatching, an attempt to murder and assault case lodged against him. He was bailed out from Ludhiana central jail in January 2021. The accused also confessed that they stole two bikes from outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road and from the Daba area, which have been recovered from them.
-
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
-
Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world. Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them. Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
-
‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of 'retaining wall' of the temple and complete the work before monsoon. Chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting. The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
-
Dumping of industrial waste in Buddha Nullah: NGOs seek FIR against PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana dyeing industry
Punjab Pollution Control Board's failure to tackle dumping of untreated industrial waste in the Buddha Nullah has drove NGOs up the wall. Members of different NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee on Monday submitted a police complaint seeking FIR against the PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai, other concerned officials and industrialists for polluting the drain. The water is used for irrigation purposes. (police quote awaited)
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics