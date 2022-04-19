Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested

The police have also arrested their aide Inder Singh, 32, of Lohara village, Ludhiana, who was not involved in the robbery but carried out vehicle lifting with the accused
The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered by the police Rfrom the arrested accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two people were arrested for stealing 60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday.

The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of 60,000 cash on gunpoint. The accused deliberately wore turbans to avoid being traced and had also covered their faces with a piece of cloth.

The police have also arrested their aide Inder Singh, 32, of Lohara village, who was not involved in the robbery but carried out vehicle lifting with the accused.

Inspector Parveen Randev, in-charge at CIA staff 2 said Rahul is a habitual offender who has at least seven criminal cases against him, including robbery, murder, scuffles, rioting and a case under the NDPS Act. He was released on bail in January 2021.

The inspector added that the accused were involved in other criminal activities including vehicle lifting, and snatching mobiles and cash. Rahul, Karan and Inder would to roam around in different areas and threaten passersby. He said that the accused were drug addicts who executed the crimes to meet their need for drugs.

Inder Singh also has two cases of snatching, an attempt to murder and assault case lodged against him. He was bailed out from Ludhiana central jail in January 2021. The accused also confessed that they stole two bikes from outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road and from the Daba area, which have been recovered from them.

