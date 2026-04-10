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Ludhiana: Six held with illegal weapons in Khanna

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar Singla said the arrests were made during a naka on the national highway

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Khanna police have arrested six persons in two separate cases and recovered three illegal pistols along with live cartridges.

The accused in police custody in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In the first case registered at City-2 police station, four men from Tarn Taran were arrested. The accused have been identified as Zorawar Singh (41), Jobanjit Singh (31), Akashdeep Singh (23) and Harpreet Singh (30). Police recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, besides a .30 bore pistol with a magazine and 13 live cartridges. A Mahindra Scorpio SUV used by them was also seized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar Singla said the arrests were made during a naka on the national highway. A black SUV coming from the Mandi Gobindgarh side was stopped for checking, and four occupants were found inside. During the search, the weapons were recovered and all four were taken into custody.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. During interrogation, Rahul revealed he had come in contact with Gurpreet Singh in jail and was acting on his instructions to deliver the weapon.

Further investigation in both cases is underway.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six held with illegal weapons in Khanna
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six held with illegal weapons in Khanna
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