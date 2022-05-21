Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, in-charge of the cyber crime unit, has been transferred as station house officer (SHO) of Salem Tabri police station, Ludhiana
Inspector Nardev Singh, who was SHO of Moti Nagar, has been transferred to Police Lines, while inspector Amandeep Singh has been transferred as SHO of Division Number 7 in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Updated on May 21, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, in-charge of the cyber crime unit, has been transferred as station house officer (SHO) of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar.

Inspector Nardev Singh, who was SHO of Moti Nagar, has been transferred to Police Lines, while inspector Amandeep Singh has been transferred as SHO of Division Number 7. He was earlier posted at Police Lines. Inspector Bittan Kumar, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred as in-charge of the cyber cell.

Similarly, inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred as in-charge of litigation, RTI, and human rights cell. He has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector (SI) Gurshinder Singh, who was SHO of Division Number 7, has been transferred to Police Lines; while SI Jagdeep Singh, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred to Meharban.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP