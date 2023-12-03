Ludhiana: Six mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

The central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused. The Ludhiana central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The jail staff have recovered six mobile phones from inmates, Gurjit Singh Rana, Joga Singh alias Joginder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Manminder Singh alias Mani and Rajinder Kumar alias Sunny alias Jammu.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the cases, said that the accused have been booked under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act and have been lodged against the accused.

Five out of six mobile phones are mini phones of a specific brand ‘Kechaoda mobile’. According to the jail officials the mini mobile phones are less than 7 cm in length and 3 cm in width. The mobile phone is so small in size that the inmates used to hide it in the cracks of the walls when the jail staff conducted a surprise check.