close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Six mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

Ludhiana: Six mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking in Ludhiana. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused.

The central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused.

The Ludhiana central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Ludhiana central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The jail staff have recovered six mobile phones from inmates, Gurjit Singh Rana, Joga Singh alias Joginder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Manminder Singh alias Mani and Rajinder Kumar alias Sunny alias Jammu.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the cases, said that the accused have been booked under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act and have been lodged against the accused.

Five out of six mobile phones are mini phones of a specific brand ‘Kechaoda mobile’. According to the jail officials the mini mobile phones are less than 7 cm in length and 3 cm in width. The mobile phone is so small in size that the inmates used to hide it in the cracks of the walls when the jail staff conducted a surprise check.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out