Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman

The slum dweller had abducted the woman from her younger sister’s wedding and raped her in an isolated area; was arrested by Ludhiana police when he was trying to escape from the city
The slum dweller had abducted and raped the 25-year-old woman in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan’s Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister’s wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river.

The FIR was lodged based on the victim’s mother’s statement. Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested Kumar when he was trying to escape from the city to avoid his arrest.

