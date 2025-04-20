Ludhiana: Snatchers who targeted 70-year-old in police net

A day after two miscreants robbed an elderly woman of her gold earring outside her home in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, the division number 3 police cracked the case, arresting both accused involved in the incident. A jeweller, who had purchased the earring from the duo, has also been caught, the police said. The accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested men have been identified as Rajat, 28, of Bihari Colony in Haibowal Kalan and Rishav, 29, of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal Kalan. According to police, Rajat was previously employed as a contractual garbage lifter with the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation while Rishav used to work as a vegetable vendor. The jeweller, identified as Jaspal Singh, 70, of Civil Lines, was arrested for allegedly purchasing the snatched earring.

The incident took place in Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Park area where the victim, 70-year-old Balvir Kaur, was seated on a chair outside her residence. Two scooter-borne men forcefully snatched a gold earring, leaving her injured. She suffered a torn earlobe and required stitches.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city1) Sameer Verma said, “The crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the scene. During investigation, it was found that the accused were using a scooter with a fake number plate. The police succeeded in tracing and apprehending the duo. During the arrest, the accused attempted to flee and sustained minor injuries.”

Verma added that during interrogation, the accused revealed they had sold the snatched earring to Jaspal Singh, a local jeweller. “The earring was recovered from the jeweller, who has now been arrested. The scooter used in the crime has also been seized,” he said.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the division number 3 police station, revealed that both snatchers were habitual offenders. “Rajat has five previous FIRs for snatching against him, while Rishav has six such cases registered. Both had been out on bail for the past five months. The background of the jeweller is also being verified,” he added.